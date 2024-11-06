Advertisement

Three takeaways from UCLA's exhibition win over Cal State L.A.

Get an early assessment of how things looked Wednesday for the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion.

 • Tracy McDannald
WATCH: Mick Cronin, Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau recap UCLA's exhibition

The Bruins cruised to a 100-64 win Wednesday night in their final tuneup before the regular season.

UCLA flips former BYU commit Cole Cogshell

The Bruins added to their 2025 football recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.

UCLA puts together ‘sloppy’ practice as trip to Nebraska draws closer

The details on what drew the ire of Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster early in practice Wednesday morning.

WATCH: DeShaun Foster, UCLA center Sam Yoon talk after Wednesday's practice

The Bruins' head coach and starting center spoke Wednesday as the team prepares to head to Nebraska.

Published Nov 6, 2024
Confidence continues to grow as UCLA searches for first win at Rose Bowl
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald
The idea of momentum in sports is a divided topic, but UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster is a believer that winning is contagious.

After a 1-5 start, the Bruins have sorted out their early woes on offense and won back-to-back games heading into Friday night’s Homecoming return to the Rose Bowl to face Iowa.

All three wins have been away from the Rose Bowl, where UCLA has lost all three of its home games in part because of an offense that scored just three total touchdowns.

Now, though, the Bruins have a pep in their step thanks to an improved offensive line and better decision-making from quarterback Ethan Garbers, who has thrown six touchdowns without an interception in the two wins after racking up nine interceptions in his previous five outings.

The offensive line, with help from the UCLA running backs in pass protection, allowed just nine defensive pressures — a season best — in last weekend’s 27-20 win at Nebraska.

“Once you get a victory it can start going, guys understand what it takes to win,” Foster said.

“I do think that some momentum can be carried over. But it’s more of the winning aspect that it’s contagious and once you get a taste of it, you know what it takes to get it.”

