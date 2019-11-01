News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 19:23:08 -0500') }} football Edit

CUSportsNation Answers BruinBlitz

CU QB Steven Montez should be ready to take on UCLA.
CU QB Steven Montez should be ready to take on UCLA. (USA Today)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

Every week BruinBlitz.com asks questions from their opponent. The following are the answers from CUSportsNation.com. BruinBlitz: What are the CU fanbase thoughts on Mel Tucker and the job he has do...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}