It is no surprise that a freshman quarterback would encounter rough patches along the way while adjusting to the speed of Division I defenses.

For Dante Moore and UCLA, though, the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s 36-24 road loss to then-No. 15-ranked Oregon State have only heightened the issues as things appeared to stagnate, at best, if not regress.

For starters, the biggest surprise through the midway point of the Bruins’ season remains a defense that, aside from the lapses in coverage against the Beavers, has been mostly strong and much improved with first-time defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

So, the roles have been reversed for a program that has been typically far better on offense than defense in head coach Chip Kelly’s six seasons. It has led many to wonder what could have been in a scenario where last season’s offense, led by Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet, was paired with Lynn’s defense.

Many of Moore’s same mistakes — three interceptions, including a pick-six for a third consecutive game — continued to overshadow the glimpses of his five-star talent. But he’s also not being put in the greatest position to succeed.