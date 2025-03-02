DE Khary Wilder locks in UCLA official visit

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Khary Wilder was among the standouts who turned heads Sunday as the Rivals Camp Series kicked off with its Southern California stop at East L.A. College.

No matter where he was lined up, regardless of who was put in front of him, the 2026 Gardena (Calif.) Serra three-star defensive end consistently overpowered offensive linemen in 1-on-1 drills on the way to taking defensive line MVP honors in a camp that featured recruits in the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes.