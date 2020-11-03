Defensive Questions Loom For UCLA
Heading into the Colorado game, questions abound for UCLA defense. What we do know about UCLA’s defense is all bad. In 2019, the Bruin defense was offensive. A year ago, the Bruins ranked 113 in to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news