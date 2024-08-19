PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
DeShaun Foster aware of doubters as UCLA's season opener draws closer

DeShaun Foster's head coaching debut is less than two weeks away as UCLA prepares to travel to Hawaii for its season opener Aug. 31 in Honolulu.
DeShaun Foster's head coaching debut is less than two weeks away as UCLA prepares to travel to Hawaii for its season opener Aug. 31 in Honolulu. (Matt Moreno | Bruin Blitz)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Jerry Neuheisel has been around DeShaun Foster since the former first set foot on the UCLA campus as a quarterback in 2012 and the latter joined then-head coach Jim Mora’s staff as a volunteer assistant.

Neuheisel, now in his first season as the Bruins’ tight ends coach, has spent 10 of the past 12 seasons with the program. Foster, the former star running back and UCLA Athletics Hall of Famer, has been at his alma mater each of those years aside from his first as a full-time assistant while serving as the Texas Tech running backs coach in 2016.

So, if anyone has been around Foster more, it’s Neuheisel.

“I’ve known him my whole life basically as a Bruin and he’s always been somebody who’s always looked out for me,” Neuheisel said Monday after UCLA opened its final week of fall camp. “And he’s always kind of kept me under his wing and, you know, I’ve always trusted him. I think he’s an unbelievable person and one of the best coaches I’ve been around. So, to be able to work for him and to help him try to hopefully take this place to where we know what it can be, I think that’s the exciting thing for both of us.”

Foster hears, sees and reads plenty of what the outside world thinks about his football program.

Some of the projections center around what the Bruins aren't bringing back to Westwood. The defense, and the pass rush, in particular, plays a role in the low expectations that have UCLA near the bottom of a host of Big Ten Conference projections going into the 2024 season. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas have the Bruins’ over/under win total set at 5.5, for what it’s worth.

Then, there are the questions about Foster himself, and specifically his inexperience as someone who got the job despite lacking time as a coordinator, and those questions have only grown after last month's blunder in his opening remarks at the league's media event that was, in essence, his national introduction for those who don't follow the Bruins on a day-to-day basis.

While he's declined to put a win total on what he considers a successful first season, Foster goes into his own version of coach speak and reaches for his three pillars when asked about what he considers to be a successful season.

“As long as my team is playing with discipline, respect and enthusiasm in wins or losses, I’m happy,” Foster said, “because it’s all about how you play the game and that will determine the outcome. So as long as guys are fighting and playing hard and really giving it their all, we should be good.”

