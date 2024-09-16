DeShaun Foster maintains confidence in UCLA offense after early struggles

Execution was the word of the day Saturday after UCLA’s 42-13 loss to Indiana in its home and Big Ten opener.
Two days later, and after reviewing the game footage, Bruins first-year head coach DeShaun Foster said that what he was from the sideline was only confirmed in all areas, including an offense that has averaged just 14.5 points and scored a pair of touchdowns through the first two games.
“Our execution wasn’t where I would want it to be, but I’m pretty confident that the guys are going to be able to fix that. They’re really eager to get back out here,” Foster said before Monday’s practice.
The players were so eager, Foster added, that players voluntarily came in on what was supposed to be an off-day Sunday to study the film.
In the red zone, the Bruins have had to settle for five Mateen Bhaghani made field goals and a T.J. Harden rushing touchdown in seven trips inside the 20-yard line.
“We just gotta put the ball in the end zone consistently. We gotta start coming up with six points — well, honestly seven — instead of three,” Harden said.