DeShaun Foster maintains confidence in UCLA offense after early struggles

Execution was the word of the day Saturday after UCLA’s 42-13 loss to Indiana in its home and Big Ten opener.

Two days later, and after reviewing the game footage, Bruins first-year head coach DeShaun Foster said that what he was from the sideline was only confirmed in all areas, including an offense that has averaged just 14.5 points and scored a pair of touchdowns through the first two games.

“Our execution wasn’t where I would want it to be, but I’m pretty confident that the guys are going to be able to fix that. They’re really eager to get back out here,” Foster said before Monday’s practice.