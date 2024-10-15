DeShaun Foster reflects on decisions in aftermath of UCLA loss to Minnesota

The Bruins return to the Rose Bowl in search of their first home and Big Ten win on Saturday night.
The Bruins are preparing for an opportunistic Golden Gophers defense that ranks highly in a few key categories.
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights UCLA four-star DE target Xavier Newsom as he predicts some commitments.
The NLI will become a thing of the pass after the Wednesday decision by the NCAA's DI Council.
Find out what they had to say about the Golden Gophers, and more, after Wednesday’s practice.
