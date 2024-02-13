DeShaun Foster made it clear early Tuesday just how much being the new UCLA head coach, at a school he earned All-American honors as a running back 22 seasons ago, meant to him during his introductory press conference. Foster, who had skeptics wondering about how his introverted personality would translate to the job, fought back tears in front of a crowd of Bruins players past and present, the football staff, donors and reporters at the Pavilion Club. “Man, I was trying not to cry,” Foster, the program’s 19th head coach in school history, said in his opening comments 24 hours after being officially hired. “This is a dream come true. I was overcome by emotions. “Most people know I’m not a big crier, come up here and just boo hoo, but I couldn’t help it.” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond, who presented Foster with a UCLA jersey and an additional throwback jersey, made his own clear statement after filling the position just four days after former head coach Chip Kelly left after six seasons to be the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Jarmond said Foster was the choice after starting with a list of nearly 50 names, with “around 20 candidates” vetted and 11 formal interviews. “Yes, it happened quickly, but I’m sitting up here today with the right man for this job,” Jarmond said. “Our list included sitting head coaches, as well as NFL coaches and assistant coaches. As our process continued to narrow, DeShaun continued to stand out above the rest.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbWFuIG9mIHRoZSBob3VyLCBuZXcgVUNMQSBoZWFkIGNvYWNo IERlU2hhdW4gRm9zdGVyLCB3aXRoIEFEIE1hcnRpbiBKYXJtb25kIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ueWJPbWlZY0RIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v bnliT21pWWNESDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUcmFjeSBNY0Rhbm5hbGQg8J+T jiAoQFRyYWN5X01jRGFubmFsZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UcmFjeV9NY0Rhbm5hbGQvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTc0ODA3MDg2MzE4Mzg3 MzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

As for Kelly’s departure and whether any thoughts of a settlement or firing came to mind, Jarmond declined and said his thoughts are on Foster. “Today’s about DeShaun and moving forward,” Jarmond said. “So I’m going to keep those comments about him and this program moving forward, and we’re excited.” Jarmond added that, as of Tuesday morning, no UCLA players had entered the transfer portal. The 30-day window for any players, regardless of whether they’ve previously transferred, runs until March 10 to be immediately eligible elsewhere. “We should be in a good spot, from what I gather,” Foster said of retaining the roster. After Foster’s press conference, top returning running back and sophomore T.J. Harden was emphatic that he will not enter the transfer portal. “All the people out there spreading rumors, and all this and that, you’re hearing it from the main source, myself, I’m staying,” Harden told Bruin Blitz in a breakout session. “I want to be a Bruin and this is home to me, like I said before. So I’m staying — that’s it.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbW9uZyB0aGUgcXVlc3Rpb25zIHBlb3BsZSB3YW50IHRvIGtub3cg YWJvdXQgVUNMQeKAmXMgZm9vdGJhbGwgcm9zdGVyIGdvaW5nIGZvcndhcmQg aXMgd2hvIHdpbGwgZW50ZXIgdGhlIHRyYW5zZmVyIHBvcnRhbD8gKE5vbmUg eWV0IGFzIG9mIHRoaXMgYS5tLiwgcGVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTWFydGluSmFybW9uZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A TWFydGluSmFybW9uZDwvYT4pLjxicj48YnI+UkIgVC5KLiBIYXJkZW4gbWFr ZXMgaXQgY2xlYXIgdGhhdCBoZSBpcyBub3QgdHJhbnNmZXJyaW5nOiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUmUwWjhGekRiaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1JlMFo4RnpEYmk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHJhY3kgTWNEYW5uYWxkIPCf k44gKEBUcmFjeV9NY0Rhbm5hbGQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVHJhY3lfTWNEYW5uYWxkL3N0YXR1cy8xNzU3NTE0ODExMzM0OTU1 NDkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDEzLCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Among the items on Foster’s checklist in such a short timeframe — spring camp is less than 2 months from starting — is rounding out his assistant coaching staff. Inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. was the latest departure Monday, returning to the NFL to join the Washington Commanders’ staff. Other openings include a likely offensive coordinator hire and a tight ends coach. The first priority, though, is the current staff, he said. “I’m going to go through an interviewing process right now with the staff,” Foster said, “and then after that, we’ll finish that, then I’ll start figuring out what’s going on from there. But I’m just interviewing my staff that’s currently here and going from there.” Foster did, however, hint that the offensive scheme and potential offensive coordinator hire will have “my type of DNA, what I’m looking for.” “I don’t want to just put that out there yet,” Foster continued, “so if I could, just give me a little bit of time. Once I hire somebody, then I can get into depth about what we’re doing.” Foster acknowledged the questions about being a first-time head coach without coordinator experience as the program transitions into the Big Ten this summer. His vision for the program, though, will be a byproduct of three pillars: discipline, respect and enthusiasm. “That's the three things we have to hit on,” Foster said. “You have to be disciplined with playing football, both sides of the field. Both sides of the field, you've gotta be disciplined. You've got to respect your game, you've got to respect your teammates, you've got to respect your opponent, and you got to get out there and have fun. “This is a different era of football. People like to have fun out there. So we're gonna have some fun, but you're gonna do it in a not a childish manner. In a team environment, a team aspect. Everybody's just on the same page and excited. Both sides of the ball. It's not no division, just playing one team, one heartbeat, this is us. It's UCLA. It's what we're gonna be.” Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers, a rising redshirt senior, told Bruin Blitz afterward that he is excited about the emphasis Foster put on playing with joy. “Not like under coach Kelly that we didn’t have fun, but it was more of a job than playing football,” Garbers said. “Coach Foster wants to get back to playing football and having fun while you’re doing it.”

Media sessions

Watch the full, separate side sessions with Harden and linebacker Kain Medrano and linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo:

