Like the UCLA players’ hashtag that first circulated around social media in May: Welcome to the Fos era.

As in, the DeShaun Foster era in Westwood that will open fall football camp Wednesday at the Wasserman Football Center practice fields. It will be the first of 20 practices in the span of 25 days before game week preparations begin ahead of the Aug. 31 season opener at Hawaii.

Since taking over his alma mater’s program in mid-February, there has been no shortage of advice from fellow coaches — both in and out of the sport of football.

There’s Kennedy Polamalu, the former UCLA running backs coach and offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016 who had Foster as a graduate assistant coach.

The Skipper family, father Jim and son Kelly, both coached Foster. Jim did so while Foster was a running back for the Carolina Panthers (2002-07) and Kelly helped mold him into an NFL talent at UCLA (1998-01).