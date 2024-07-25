An NFL environment is nothing new for UCLA’s football program, which routinely welcomes some of the top professionals in the sport to use the Wasserman Football Center’s practice fields for offseason training.

First-year Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster and his staff — which features four offseason assistant coaching hires with NFL coaching experience — have told recruits that Westwood is where they can reach their own pro dreams.

So, it’s no surprise that UCLA joined the trend in collegiate athletics by putting together a support and recruiting staff around Foster that mirrors an NFL front office. Butler Benton is the general manager who oversees the operation, with assistant GM Chris Carter and director of player personnel Stacey Ford other key hires after Foster took over the program in February.