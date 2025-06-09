LB Ramzak Fruean commits to UCLA: ‘Best decision I will ever make’

The 2026 Spanaway (Wash.) Bethel School product informed the staff that he was ready to commit before leaving his official visit Sunday.

The Bruins only got more and more appealing since picking up his offer in January, with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and inside linebackers coach Scott White making multiple visits to see him in the Pacific Northwest.

Three-star linebacker Ramzak Fruean took note of the on-field development plan at UCLA and has high hopes of making a name for himself in Westwood.

Malloe, specifically, played a pivotal role in the decision, Fruean told Bruin Blitz before formally announcing the pledge Monday afternoon.

“The biggest reason I chose UCLA was because of coach Malloe — being at my house, my school and just being himself,” Fruean said. “He is a coach that I will run through a wall for, no questions asked. His plan for me, the way he cares and loves his players, the reason he keeps showing up every day even though he has a family at home, is why I am committed to UCLA. Seeing the hard work that he puts in that not (many) people even see is why I’m here, why I’m home.

“This is the best decision I will ever make.”

Fruean picked UCLA over Brigham Young, Oregon State and Washington, among others.

The commitment now brings the Bruins to 12 in the class, which moved inside the top 25 nationally in the Rivals recruiting rankings for 2026 over the weekend.

Fruean, ranked 50th overall at the position, is the second linebacker of the group, joining Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s Matthew Muasau.

Prior to the official, UCLA strengthened the relationship with Fruean after an in-home visit with defensive coordinator Malloe and White on May 21. Both also made separate trips to see Fruean in January.

Fruean took an unofficial visit to campus during the first week of spring camp in April.

The official visit gave Fruean a greater sense of head coach DeShaun Foster’s vision for the program and the atmosphere inside the Wasserman Football Center.

“Many things stood out to me during my visit to UCLA, but if I had to sum it up in just a few sentences, I’d say this: The first thing that hit me was simply the feeling of being there,” Fruean said. “The energy, the culture, and the sense of purpose throughout the building. Coach Foster spoke with real passion, and it was clear how much pride everyone takes in being part of this program.”

Fruean was also impressed with a player panel, which included four current Bruins who detailed their own personal experiences.

“Gave me a real look into what life is like as a Bruin, both on and off the field,” Fruean said. “Their honesty and brotherhood made a big impact on me.”

The on-field possibilities at UCLA and beyond sold Fruean on a program that recently had Carson Schwesinger selected in the second round of this spring’s NFL draft.

Malloe’s scheme and White’s track record has Fruean dreaming of being another success story.

“UCLA’s linebacker development is elite,” Fruean said. “They’ve sent more linebackers to the NFL in the past 15 years than anyone else in the Big 10 and that’s a result of the relentless standard they hold every day, and that starts in the weight room.

“Coach Malloe’s defense is the best I’ve seen. He truly understands his players and builds the scheme around their strengths, which is a huge reason why I loved what I saw. I love how competitive the environment is. I’m a very competitive person, and I know I’ll thrive in this kind of atmosphere, one that pushes you past your limits every single day.

“This weekend was incredible. UCLA has top academics, an elite coaching staff and one of the best football programs in the country. After spending time with the players, coaches and other recruits, I know this is where I want to be.”