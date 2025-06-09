Four-star target Talanoa Ili to choose between crosstown rivals UCLA, USC

Ili is ranked 81st overall nationally by Rivals, including ninth at his position. He will announce his decision June 15.

Talanoa Ili , the prized 2026 Kahuku (Hawaii) edge defender, has narrowed his focus to crosstown rivals UCLA and USC and canceled all other remaining official visits, according to On3.

The tea leaves that have been circling all spring finally came to fruition Monday afternoon.

No matter the decision, it will be a homecoming for the former Orange (Calif.) Lutheran standout who moved to Hawaii ahead of his upcoming senior season.

And it’s that Hawaiian connection and family ties that UCLA will be banking on as it hopes to secure his commitment.

Ili is the cousin of new UCLA quarterbacks Nico and Madden Iamaleava. He also is cousins with Kahuku teammates and fellow UCLA targets Madden Soliai and Malaki Soliai-Tui.

Ili currently lives with Soliai-Tui and his grandmother.

Ili took a joint official visit to UCLA with Soliai-Tui last month during Mother’s Day weekend. With the families together, along with the presence of the Iamaleava brothers, Ili painted the picture of a family reunion.

“It was great going on the same OV as my cousin Malaki and his family,” Ili told Bruin Blitz at the time.

“I think that plays a big part that I’ve got family there! The possibility to play with family would be an honor. To play against the best alongside my cousins would be a ton of fun.”

It’s the ace in the hole that UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, inside linebackers coach Scott White and the rest of the staff has in the pursuit.

USC is not targeting Soliai nor Soliai-Tui.

“Visiting with Talanoa’s family was definitely amazing since he is living with me now so it was great,” Soliai-Tui said of his own experience.

Soliai took his own official visit this past weekend and told Bruin Blitz that his family would have no issues seeing him end up in Westwood.

The UCLA staff made it clear that the ideal plan is to have all three commit to a 2026 class that is now ranked 20th nationally thanks to a weekend surge.

“Yes, that’s definitely something they are pushing for me and my family to consider,” Soliai said of possibly making UCLA their destination together. “Being able to play with Malaki and Talanoa on the same team again at the next level would be huge for me and my family. I know it’d be a huge factor for me to come here if they both decided to commit to UCLA.”

Ili’s biggest relationship on the staff is White, who has a strong connection with his father Glen.

This past weekend, Ili wrapped up his official visit to USC.

The countdown to June 15 is on.