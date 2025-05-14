UCLA official visit mirrors family reunion for four-star LB Talanoa Ili

UCLA got the opportunity over the weekend to make the first impression and set the pace for Rivals100 four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili’s string of official visits.

The Bruins did so by making it a Mother’s Day family reunion of sorts for the Kahuku, Hawaii, standout who moved earlier this year after previously starring at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran.

“The biggest impression for myself, along with my family, was their genuineness. They treated us with love and hospitality that we all felt,” Ili told Bruin Blitz in a message Tuesday evening.

Ili’s parents remain in Southern California while Talanoa lives with the grandmother of Kahuku teammate and cousin Malaki Soliai-Tui, who was also on the official visit with his immediate family.

“It was great going on the same OV as my cousin Malaki and his family,” Ili said. “The move to Hawaii has been amazing, I really enjoy it out here!”