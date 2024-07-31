UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster has a sense of humor.

A week after stumbling through his Big Ten Media Days debut in Indianapolis, taking a few awkward pauses before stating the obvious fact that UCLA is located in Los Angeles, Foster strolled to his press conference prior to the Bruins' first practice of fall camp Wednesday morning in a fresh T-shirt.

"We're in L.A.," the black Nike T-shirt read in big, white lettering, with a UCLA football helmet serving as the pinpoint on the blue outline of the state of California.

"Oh, this thing?" Foster said when asked about the choice of apparel that he added was his idea. "It was just a shirt. I just wanted to make sure everyone knew where L.A. was at and where UCLA is.”

During side sessions with smaller groups of reporters at Big Ten Media Days, Foster said he has the personality to handle the jokes that circulated on social media not long after the moment.

"I'm gonna embrace it," Foster said. "It was funny to me, it wasn't -- all the interviews after that, I killed it. So, you know, you guys know me. So it wasn't that big of a deal."

The shirt caught the attention of senior linebacker Kain Medrano as the team went through stretches to open practice.

Afterward, Medrano said he understood the reference and now wants one of his own.

"Yeah, I got the joke," Medrano said. "I saw him when he walked out the door with it and I just kind of got a chuckle. ... It's a good shirt. After practice, I think we all kind of shouted, 'Oh, we all want one.' So, hopefully, we got one coming our way."

Later in the day, Foster then took to his social media account to share a photo of himself taken during practice and captioned it: "Just incase you didn't know .."

Now, Foster is going viral for a much more lighthearted reason, with several outlets already aggregating his ownership of the earlier gaffe.