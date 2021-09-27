Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Odua Isibor Post-Practice Presser

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and defensive end Odua Isibor met with the Bruin beat media. Thompson-Robinson talks about getting banged up but played through it. The Bruins quarterback spoke about his connection with Kyle Phillips and more.

Isibor was asked about the team's outstanding run defense and acknowledges there is room for improvement. He talks about how the defense runs to the football, ASU QB Jayden Daniels and more. Enjoy!





This video is made available due to the help and cooperation of UCLA Athletics...