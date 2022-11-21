When Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the press conference room after the 48-45 loss to rival USC on Saturday night, the UCLA quarterback headed back out to the Rose Bowl field for “a bunch of reasons,” he told reporters after Monday’s practice.

“Obviously, the main one is that was my last home game there,” he said. “So, just being able to soak the moment in, I know I won’t be able to have that forever. That’s something I’ll always be able to look back on my time here. So, just reminiscing about my five years of being here as a Bruin and being able to play there.”

While disappointed with the outcome, the fifth-year senior was grateful for the fan turnout. With four areas still tarped off in the upper section of each end zone, more than 70,000 fans filled the stadium.

It was a gutty effort in defeat for Thompson-Robinson, who had both his right wrist and thumb taped at halftime after taking a number of big hits. That didn’t stop him from acting as a lead blocker on some of running back Zach Charbonnet’s carries in the second half, and he even had to sit out a play after taking a shot in the fourth quarter.

Thompson-Robinson still managed to throw four touchdowns and run for two more as one-half of a riveting duel with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who threw for a career-high 470 yards, accounted for three touchdowns and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Thompson-Robinson had a fumble and three interceptions, the last of which came on UCLA’s final drive with 1:26 to play.

Through the pain, Thompson-Robinson was still available to practice Sunday and Monday on a short turnaround as the Bruins prepare for Friday’s regular-season finale at California and “one last hurrah.”

“I feel good,” said Thompson-Robinson, who wore a glove on his throwing hand at Sunday’s practice. “We’re looking forward to this last game, last opportunity to be around each other. So, it’s going to be a fun week.”

Looking ahead to Cal

In the Golden Bears’ defense, Thompson-Robinson sees a “big, big front seven,” and particularly sophomore middle linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo.

Oladejo, the team’s second-leading tackler behind fellow inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon, stands at an imposing 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds.

Last week, Cal stopped a six-game losing streak in a 27-20 home win over rival Stanford.

UCLA also will see a familiar face in linebacker Odua Isibor, who entered the transfer portal in April after five years in Westwood.

“He was a close friend of mine here,” Thompson-Robinson said. “He’s locked in over there.”

The signal-caller added that he’s expecting plenty of different looks in third-down situations, some of which has been “giving us a little bit of trouble” in recent weeks.

“So we’re just making sure we’re cleaning up all the twist looks up front on the offensive line,” Thompson-Robinson said.