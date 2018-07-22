



The Bruins were able to land an outstanding talent in the very athletic, three-star John Ward (6-4, 233) from Palmdale, Calif. He is another type of player that follows a pattern under Chip Kelly and his crew.

It isn’t much of a secret that Kelly and company love players who are athletic and versatile. Ward definitely fits that bill. He plays all over the field and he makes plays.

Ward plays linebacker on defense, but on offense, he has lined up as a tight end and a wildcat quarterback.

As a junior, Ward rushed for 149 yards and scored a touchdown. He ended passing for 64 yards and threw for two touchdowns. When he lined up at tight end, he made plays there, too. Catching five passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns while averaging an astronomical 26.0 yards per catch.

It on defense where he could earn the nickname, Dr. Pain, which is his specialty when he arrives at the football. Ward recorded 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one pick, one pass deflection and on special teams blocked a field.

When looking at the tape he reminds one of UCLA great Eric Kendricks when he was in high school. He makes plays on both sides of the field and has a non-stop motor.

As a linebacker, Ward has a great nose for the football. He fills the hole quickly. He’s very active on the defensive side of the ball. He’s good against the run and in pass defense. He’s a very explosive hitter, hence the nickname, Dr. Pain.

In a brief interview the night that Ward committed to the Bruins, he was very pumped about his decision and was celebrating with his family.