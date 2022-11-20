PASADENA — Shortly after his postgame press conference Saturday night, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson exited the room and headed straight for the field at the Rose Bowl.

Dressed in his team-issued warm-up T-shirt donning his No. 1, the fifth-year senior stood on the sideline just outside the end zone closest to the tunnel headed to the UCLA locker room and possibly pondered what could have been in his final home game.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns to go with a pair of rushing scores, but his third interception of the night with 1:26 to play sealed the fate for No. 16-ranked UCLA in a 48-45 loss to crosstown rival No. 7 USC.

