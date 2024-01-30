Dual-threat 2025 QB Jarret Nielsen weighs two-sport options
LONG BEACH — Jarret Nielsen, a 2025 dual-threat quarterback at Long Beach (Calif.) Jordan, has more on his plate than the average football recruit and more help than one, too, to navigate through it all.
In addition to college coaches stopping by to see him throughout the latest contact period, Nielsen also is a shortstop for the school’s baseball team and has Major League Baseball scouts dropping by to check on him.
As a shortstop and quarterback, certain skills translate such as how to handle off-script situations, he said.
“If it’s a low snap, it’s like a ground ball,” Nielsen said. “I can field it. And the arm slots I throw at for both sports, the overall agility.”
Jon Nielsen, his father, is the head football coach at Jordan and has an extensive background in sports and entertainment marketing. He also spent a handful of years as a professional quarterback in leagues including the NFL, CFL and XFL.
So, helping Jarret manage it all is nothing new.
“I’ve always done that,” Jon Nielsen said. “That’s what I do for a living.
“I played pro football so I come from a little different space than most.”
Jarrett Nielsen is coming off leading the state in total offense, racking up 4,194 total yards and 37 touchdowns in 2023. He said his “leadership and how I can affect the game single-handedly” were among the strengths that have football programs such as Arizona, Oregon State and UCLA in the mix.
