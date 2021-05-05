BruinBlitz - Ethan Fernea And Coach Jerry Neuheisel Post-Practice Presser

UCLA super senior Ethan Fernea and newly minted wide receiver coach Jerry Neuheisel met with the Bruin beat media. Fernea talks about being a super senior, his position change, and more.

Neuheisel will remind of another Neuheisel in how he handles the media. The new receivers coach talks about his love for UCLA, his first memory of UCLA, and he showcases the Neuheisel sense of humor... Enjoy!





This video is made available due to the cooperation and help of UCLA Athletics...











