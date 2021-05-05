 BruinBlitz - Ethan Fernea And Coach Jerry Neuheisel Post-Practice Presser
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 16:51:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Ethan Fernea And Coach Jerry Neuheisel Post-Practice Presser

Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0Rpc1JCNTBvWElrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50JmFtcDth dXRvcGxheT0xJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

UCLA super senior Ethan Fernea and newly minted wide receiver coach Jerry Neuheisel met with the Bruin beat media. Fernea talks about being a super senior, his position change, and more.

Neuheisel will remind of another Neuheisel in how he handles the media. The new receivers coach talks about his love for UCLA, his first memory of UCLA, and he showcases the Neuheisel sense of humor... Enjoy!


This video is made available due to the cooperation and help of UCLA Athletics...




trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VjbGEucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2V0aGFuLWZlcm5lYS1hbmQtY29hY2gtamVycnktbmV1aGVpc2VsLXBv c3QtcHJhY3RpY2UtcHJlc3NlciIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1Y2xhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZu ZXdzJTJGZXRoYW4tZmVybmVhLWFuZC1jb2FjaC1qZXJyeS1uZXVoZWlzZWwt cG9zdC1wcmFjdGljZS1wcmVzc2VyJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK