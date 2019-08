Senior walk-on receiver, Ethan Fernea, has some big shoes to fill. He is the first player with the honor to wear the much-beloved Nick Pasquale's jersey No. 36. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, with the blessing of Pasquale family, wanted to honor the memory of Nick. UCLA has decided to honor a walk-on player who best represents all the qualities that Pasquale brought to the team by letting him don the No. 36. Fernea met with the Bruin beat media to discuss his honor.