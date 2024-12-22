Ex-ASU DB Cole Martin, son of UCLA secondary coach, to join Bruins

The two were also together in 2023 when Cole Martin was at Oregon and Demetrice Martin coached the position group before leaving the following season for Michigan State.

Former Arizona State defensive back Cole Martin is transferring to UCLA, where he will reunite with his father, he announced Sunday on Instagram.

UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin secured perhaps his easiest — and certainly most familiar — transfer commitment.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder joins a transfer class that includes fellow defensive backs Aaron Williams (Louisville), Bryon Threats (Central Florida), Key Lawrence (Mississippi), Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville).

The remainder of the group includes offensive linemen Eugene Brooks IV (Oklahoma), Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State), defensive linemen Ka’eo Akana (Utah), Nico Davillier (Arkansas) and Ashton Sanders (Oklahoma) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).

Martin, a nickelback, appeared in all 14 games for the Ducks in 2023. He recorded 21 tackles, one interception and a pass breakup while being moved around the secondary.

In his lone season at ASU, Martin appeared in just two games and redshirted after he was sidelined with a hip injury in September.

In high school, Martin was rated a four-star recruit in the 2023 class and ranked in the Rivals250 out of Chandler (Ariz.) Basha.