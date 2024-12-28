Ex-Cal WR Mikey Matthews follows position coach to UCLA

Matthews, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound target, is the second receiver allowing with Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas) committed to the Bruins’ transfer class and the 17th commit overall.

Mikey Matthews, who played under Toler at California as a sophomore last season, announced Saturday on social media that he is transferring to UCLA.

New UCLA wide receivers coach Burl Toler III has a familiar face following him to Westwood.

Matthews finished fifth in receiving in his lone season with the Golden Bears, making 32 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown in 13 games.

Matthews dealt with an injury during training camp that contributed to a slow start before closing the year with an uptick in his production.

“Mikey Matthews came to Cal as one of the top transfers last offseason. The Bears were excited about his ability as a player in the slot who they could utilize in the passing and running game because of his versatility and speed,” said Bruin Blitz recruiting analyst Matt Moreno, who covered the Cal program closely this past season.

“An injury during training camp set him back and it took him time to find his footing this season. He was also underused at different points, but he eventually found a rhythm late in the year.”

Before playing at Cal, the Irvine, Calif. native started his collegiate career at Utah. He started six of 12 games for the Utes, with 29 catches for 261 yards to go with 15 kick returns for 309 yards and 17 punt returns for 75 yards.

Out of high school, Matthews was rated a four-star recruit ranked 166th nationally by Rivals in the 2023 class at Mission Viejo.

Matthews could be an option for a UCLA program that lost slot receiver and punt returner Logan Loya to Minnesota via the transfer portal.

UCLA’s transfer additions on offense also include offensive linemen Eugene Brooks IV (Oklahoma), Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State).

The Bruins also have commitments from linebacker Isaiah Chisom (Oregon State), defensive linemen Ka’eo Akana (Utah), Nico Davillier (Arkansas) and Ashton Sanders (Oklahoma) and defensive backs Robert Stafford (Miami), Cole Martin (Arizona State), Aaron Williams (Louisville), Bryon Threats (Central Florida), Key Lawrence (Mississippi), Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State), Benjamin Perry (Louisville) and Scooter Jackson (Utah Tech).