Ex-Oregon State LB Isaiah Chisom transferring to UCLA

Chisom, who graduated from West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade, had a breakout redshirt freshman year for the Beavers in 2024. The 6-foot, 218-pounder was the team’s second-leading tackler with 75 tackles — five for a loss — to go with a forced fumble.

Former Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Chisom became the latest player in the transfer portal to decide to head back to Southern California when he announced Tuesday he will continue his collegiate career at UCLA.

Chisom played in 17 games over his two years in Corvallis, Ore.

Chisom, who was rated a three-star recruit in high school by Rivals in the 2023 class, is expected to fill an immediate need for the Bruins. All-American linebacker Carson Schwesinger declared for the NFL draft to go with the graduation of fellow linebackers Kain Medrano, Ale Kaho and JonJon Vaughns.

The position will now be coached by Scott White, who oversaw the group as a defensive analyst last season and officially took over the title previously held by defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.

UCLA now has 10 of its 14 committed transfers on defense and its first linebacker.

Chisom joins a transfer class that includes defensive backs Cole Martin (Arizona State), Aaron Williams (Louisville), Bryon Threats (Central Florida), Key Lawrence (Mississippi), Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville) and defensive linemen Ka’eo Akana (Utah), Nico Davillier (Arkansas) and Ashton Sanders (Oklahoma).

On the other side, the Bruins also have commitments from offensive linemen Eugene Brooks IV (Oklahoma), Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).