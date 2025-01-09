Ex-Utah RB Anthony Woods headed to UCLA

After missing all of his lone season with Utes due to injury, Woods will look to regain his form that included rushing for 2,027 yards and 19 touchdowns in 24 games over the previous two seasons at Idaho.

UCLA picked up a transfer commitment Thursday evening from former Utah running back Anthony Woods , who announced his decision on social media.

Woods, listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, took an official visit to Westwood in early December. Like several of the Bruins’ transfer additions, it will be a return to the Southern California area for the Palmdale native.

The move helps fill a hole at the position left behind by T.J. Harden, who was among the first players to transfer out of UCLA following the end of the regular season.

The Bruins produced just 86.6 yards rushing per game, which ranked last in the Big Ten and was the nation’s third-worst average this past season.

UCLA has since brought in new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri, who spent one season at Indiana, as part of an overhauled coaching staff going into DeShaun Foster’s second season at the helm.

The changes included not retaining Marcus Thomas as the team’s running backs coach after one season. The Bruins have yet to name a replacement, with one full-time assistant coaching hire left to be announced.

UCLA’s backfield will also include the return of Jalen Berger, who completed his first season with the Bruins after transferring from Michigan State, and freshman Cameron Jones.

Berger ran for 178 yards on 48 carries to go with 10 catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns in eight games as a reserve.

Jones appeared in seven games, all exclusively on special teams.

The Bruins’ 2025 early signing class included four-star running back Karson Cox.