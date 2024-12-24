Ex-Utah Tech CB Scooter Jackson announces transfer to UCLA

Continuing another theme, Jackson is a Southern California product who was a two-star recruit at Downey (Calif.) Warren in the 2023 class. He played for then-defensive coordinator and current Bruins director of player personnel Stacey Ford.

UCLA picked up a seventh defensive back in the transfer portal when ex-Utah Tech cornerback Scooter Jackson announced Tuesday he will continue his collegiate career at UCLA.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder started five games as a freshman in 2023 before missing the rest of the season with an injury.

In 2024, Jackson made 37 tackles, knocked away five pass attempts and collected an interception over 11 games. He also blocked a kick on special teams.

Jackson is the Bruins’ second transfer commitment of the day, joining former Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Chisom, and the 15th overall.

Jackson adds to a slew of defensive back transfers that includes Cole Martin (Arizona State), Aaron Williams (Louisville), Bryon Threats (Central Florida), Key Lawrence (Mississippi), Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville).

The rest of UCLA’s transfer class consists of defensive linemen Ka’eo Akana (Utah), Nico Davillier (Arkansas) and Ashton Sanders (Oklahoma), offensive linemen Eugene Brooks IV (Oklahoma), Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).