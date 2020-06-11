News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 18:29:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Examining Deshun Murrell's Tape

Bruins land high end talent in running back Deshun Murrell
Bruins land high end talent in running back Deshun Murrell
Alec Simpson Recruiting Analyst
BruinBlitz.com

The Bruins hauled in a cross-country commitment from three-star running back Deshun Murrell out of Centreville (Ala.) Bibb County. This commitment is one that UCLA fans should be excited about. Fil...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}