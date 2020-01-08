News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 07:48:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Eyeing UCLA TE Targets

UCLA is one of 35 offers in pursuit of Moliki Matavao.
UCLA is one of 35 offers in pursuit of Moliki Matavao. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

When you look at the early offers list, it is easy to see that the Bruins are looking hard at the tight end position. In recent days they have lost Devin Asiasi to the NFL, and Matt Lynch is the la...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}