When new UCLA receivers coach Erik Frazier was an intern for the Kansas City Chiefs one summer around 2017, he crossed paths with then-offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and was enamored with his approach to teaching during one particular meeting he listened in on from just outside the door.

Frazier then started to attach himself to Bieniemy and told him he would like another opportunity to work with him, if it presents itself. Well, after a year away from coaching following a two-year stint as the Tennessee Titans' receivers coach, Frazier heard from Bieniemy after he was hired as the Bruins' new offensive coordinator and associate head coach in February.

Among Bieniemy's philosophies that Frazier has applied to what is expected to be a deep group of UCLA receivers: Be at your best when your best is needed.

And it's the consistency in practice, Frazier said after Thursday's practice, that will ultimately separate who he puts on the field in the upcoming season. First and foremost, the basic understanding of the playbook is paramount.