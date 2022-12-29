Asking college football head coaches about player participation leading up to bowl games has become standard procedure as that participation has declined steadily in recent years.

For those as cagey about such information as UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, the final press conference before Friday’s Sun Bowl is similar to a game of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”

Kelly locked in his answer Thursday.

“Our guys are excited about playing the game,” Kelly said, reiterating the same sentiment he delivered before the team left Westwood for El Paso early in the week.

So, is everyone expected to play?

“As long as we get to tomorrow at noon kickoff, they don’t get tripped up in the parking lot,” Kelly said, inferring quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and All-American running back Zach Charbonnet are expected to join the rest of their teammates when the Bruins face Pittsburgh.

Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet’s practice participation has remained consistent in the lead-up to the game. Charbonnet has missed two games this season, both unannounced, while standing on the sideline dressed in full pads and his helmet on.

UCLA redshirt junior slot receiver Kazmeir Allen, who did not practice before the team flew to Texas, declared for the NFL draft last week but is with the team.

Meanwhile, a handful of players have entered the transfer portal including place-kicker/punter Nicholas Barr-Mira. Yet, Kelly said earlier this month he expects Barr-Mira to play.

Pitt has not been as fortunate, with starting quarterback Kedon Slovis, All-American running back Israel Abanikanda and unanimous first-team All-American defensive lineman Calijah Kancey among the key Panthers players who opted out or are sidelined due to injury.

Watch Kelly’s full press conference below: