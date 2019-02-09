Ticker
First #8CLAP8TH Is In the Books

Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
The Bruins rolled out their 8-clap day and offered quite a few players. The following is a list and it is sorted in alphabetical order.Out of the 20 players offered, 11 were defensive players, eigh...

{{ article.author_name }}