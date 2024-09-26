PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Five burning questions about Oregon with Duck Sports Authority

Staff
BruinBlitz.com

UCLA is set to link up with Oregon for their first matchup as part of the Big Ten this weekend. The No. 8 Ducks remain unbeaten at 3-0 while the Bruins are looking to bounce back from a road loss to LSU.

DeShaun Foster's squad struggled in its conference opener two weeks ago against Indiana, but Saturday's matchup at the Rose Bowl brings a familiar face as the Ducks and Bruins were league partners for many years in the Pac-12.

UCLA heads into the 8 p.m. kickoff leading the all-time series, 40-32, but Oregon has won the last four meetings between the two teams. The Ducks have traveled to play the Bruins at the Rose Bowl just twice since 2015, and the last win in the series for UCLA came in Pasadena back in 2017.

To help us get a better understanding of what to expect from Oregon this weekend, our Tracy McDannald checked in with Duck Sports Authority publisher Scott Reed for answers to five burning questions ahead of Saturday's game at the Rose Bowl.

After some close calls to open the season, what changes did the Ducks make to beat Oregon State so handily last week?

