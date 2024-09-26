UCLA is set to link up with Oregon for their first matchup as part of the Big Ten this weekend. The No. 8 Ducks remain unbeaten at 3-0 while the Bruins are looking to bounce back from a road loss to LSU.

DeShaun Foster's squad struggled in its conference opener two weeks ago against Indiana, but Saturday's matchup at the Rose Bowl brings a familiar face as the Ducks and Bruins were league partners for many years in the Pac-12.