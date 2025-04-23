Gorney: UCLA will emerge from Nico Iamaleava drama as the big winner

DeShaun Foster (Photo by AP Images)

Nico Iamaleava (Photo by © Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

In UCLA coach DeShaun Foster’s first season, the Bruins rushed for four touchdowns – all year! – and quarterback Ethan Garbers threw 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Garbers was a transfer from Washington. How, again, are the Bruins not better with world-class talent and former five-star Iamaleava running the show now? In 2023 as then-coach Chip Kelly was putting together his resume searching for a better job – he left UCLA after begging the administration to keep him, only to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator – he threw five-star freshman Dante Moore to the wolves before replacing him with Garbers. And guess what? Moore transferred. Just like Iamaleava did. Days after Iamaleava's announcement, his four-star QB brother, Madden, left Arkansas to join him in Westwood.

