UCLA is less than two weeks from traveling to Indianapolis for its first-ever Big Ten Conference Media Day, which means fall football camp is not far behind.

While the program has yet to formally announce the start date of camp, quarterback Ethan Garbers, linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo and defensive tackle Jay Toia will all make the trip with head coach DeShaun Foster for the Bruins’ July 24 appearance at the conference event.