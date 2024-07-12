Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Five burning questions as UCLA football fall camp draws closer

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) and wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant (7) will look to improve an offense that sputtered down the stretch in 2023 but has a new play-caller this year.
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) and wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant (7) will look to improve an offense that sputtered down the stretch in 2023 but has a new play-caller this year. (Matt Moreno | Bruin Blitz)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA is less than two weeks from traveling to Indianapolis for its first-ever Big Ten Conference Media Day, which means fall football camp is not far behind.

While the program has yet to formally announce the start date of camp, quarterback Ethan Garbers, linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo and defensive tackle Jay Toia will all make the trip with head coach DeShaun Foster for the Bruins’ July 24 appearance at the conference event.

Garbers gives UCLA a steady presence heading into its new conference, but the situation behind him is among the burning questions as August and camp draws closer.

Who will win the backup QB job?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement