The No. 9-ranked UCLA football team’s gauntlet of three consecutive top-25 opponents will come to an end Saturday, with No. 10 Oregon presenting the biggest test to date.

The Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) have played just one road game and now head to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., where they have not won since 2004. UCLA also has not knocked off three ranked opponents in consecutive games since 2001.

The Ducks (5-1, 3-0), winners of five in a row, have won nine of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between the teams.

Plenty will be at stake, with the winner taking sole possession of first place and the early driver’s seat for a berth in the conference championship game.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT and will air on FOX.

Here’s what to watch for Saturday:

UCLA’s discipline and communication

While the Bruins have one road game under their belt this season, Colorado was hardly much of a threat. This marquee matchup will be the lone contest featuring two top-10 teams. It's also the first top-10 matchup in Autzen since No. 3 Oregon beat No. 7 Michigan State on Sept. 6, 2014.

Throwing in that aspect, with ESPN's College GameDay on campus in the morning, UCLA will walk into what should be an electric atmosphere in one of the league’s tougher environments for road teams.

The Bruins have had a handful of issues with lining up offsides and avoidable penalties in past games, and the offensive line’s ability to communicate and not move too early will be worth watching. All the little things get magnified in big games.

Just look at Utah’s home win over USC last week: A juiced crowd can contribute to bad penalties at the most critical moments late in a tight game. There’s plenty of reasons to believe UCLA and Oregon will find themselves in a close battle.

UCLA offensive lineman Atonio Mafi said “visual confirmation” will be key for the communication along the line.

“Just eye contact, like if you’re looking at me and I’m saying something to you I’m assuming you hear me,” Mafi said.