The UCLA football team will host a FCS program and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) for the first time in program history Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

As a result, the game against Alabama State is also dubbed the Black Excellence Game, and Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is excited about what it will mean “for the culture.” Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m (Pac-12 Networks).

“Finally getting a school like that out on the West Coast, it’s going to be a great opportunity for both teams,” Thompson-Robinson said.

The game was scheduled by UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond after the Bruins were left scrambling to find another opponent following Michigan’s decision to back out of a home-and-home series.

Thompson-Robinson and Bruins defensive lineman Gary Smith III were just bummed about one thing: They won’t be able to see Alabama State’s famed marching band perform at halftime.

“I really want to get to hear their band play,” Smith III said, smiling. “I love HBCU bands. Maybe [I’ll hear it] from the locker room.”

While the Bruins (1-0) are a 50.5-point favorite over the Hornets (2-0), there are still some things UCLA head coach Chip Kelly had to decipher while scouting the film. With that, here are five things to watch for: