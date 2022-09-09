Five Things to Watch: UCLA vs. Alabama State
The UCLA football team will host a FCS program and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) for the first time in program history Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
As a result, the game against Alabama State is also dubbed the Black Excellence Game, and Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is excited about what it will mean “for the culture.” Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m (Pac-12 Networks).
“Finally getting a school like that out on the West Coast, it’s going to be a great opportunity for both teams,” Thompson-Robinson said.
The game was scheduled by UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond after the Bruins were left scrambling to find another opponent following Michigan’s decision to back out of a home-and-home series.
Thompson-Robinson and Bruins defensive lineman Gary Smith III were just bummed about one thing: They won’t be able to see Alabama State’s famed marching band perform at halftime.
“I really want to get to hear their band play,” Smith III said, smiling. “I love HBCU bands. Maybe [I’ll hear it] from the locker room.”
While the Bruins (1-0) are a 50.5-point favorite over the Hornets (2-0), there are still some things UCLA head coach Chip Kelly had to decipher while scouting the film. With that, here are five things to watch for:
1. Alabama State’s two-QB system
Priority No. 1 on defense for the Bruins all week has been trying to figure out the Hornets’ tendencies and the situations they use quarterbacks Myles Crawley and Dematrius Davis in the spread offense.
Through two games, Davis has made five more pass attempts and is significantly more accurate (70.8 percent vs. 52.6 percent), but Crawley has thrown for 223 yards, or 25 more yards than his teammate.
On the ground, Davis is a bit more of a threat to run.
“It doesn’t seem like the offense changes much from one quarterback to another,” Kelly said. “Sometimes one guy is more of a runner, the other guy is more of a thrower. They’re both skilled. … There are some designed quarterback runs.
“We haven’t got that answer, why one over the other. They’re playing two [quarterbacks]. There’s not a rhyme or reason. Sometimes it’s [swapping] first quarter, second quarter. … They both run the same plays, so you can’t really discern over two games what’s the reasoning for playing two.”
2. UCLA WR Jake Bobo’s usage
In the season opener, the Duke transfer was mostly quiet in collecting all three of his targets for 38 yards. His biggest highlight was a 20-yard catch.
Bobo is expected to be a reliable option for Thompson-Robinson to find in 1-on-1 coverages. This week, he will try to do so against a 4-2-5 defense.
Against Bowling Green, the Bruins instead went heavy on throws to Kazmeir Allen (13 targets, 10 catches, 85 yards, TD) and short screens and routes elsewhere. UCLA spread the ball around to nine different receivers, with four finishing with at least five catches.
Bobo’s other responsibility will also be under close watch after muffing a punt return deep in UCLA territory and never really settling in after three chances.
Another week of struggles and the Bruins could be rethinking the role, and there might be one option making his season debut.
3. The availability of WRs Kam Brown, Logan Loya
