Five UCLA opponents ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll

UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis in late July. (Robert Goddin | USA Today Sports)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
It was already clear last November, when the realigned Big Ten Conference football schedule was first announced, that UCLA would face one of the more grueling schedules in the country in 2024.

Now, the gauntlet has been quantified.

The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll was released Monday morning and five Bruins opponents were ranked while two others received votes.

No. 3 Oregon, which picked up one first-place vote, checked in as UCLA’s highest ranked opponent in the poll. No. 8 Penn State also cracked the top 10.

The Bruins will face the two teams in consecutive weeks, hosting the Ducks in Pasadena on Sept. 28 and traveling to University Park, Penn., on Oct. 5.

Georgia topped the poll, receiving 46 of 62 first-place votes, and No. 2 Ohio State, which is not on UCLA’s conference slate this season, received the remaining 15 first-place votes.

No. 13 Louisiana State will be UCLA’s toughest nonconference opponent. The Bruins head to Baton Rouge on Sept. 21 to kickstart a stretch of three consecutive preseason ranked opponents.

The other two preseason top 25 opponents will travel to the Rose Bowl in November. UCLA will host No. 25 Iowa for a Friday night Homecoming contest Nov. 8 before wrapping up Big Ten play two weeks later against crosstown rival No. 25 USC on Nov. 23.

Among the 17 other schools that received votes, Nov. 15 opponent Washington collected 23 votes and Nov. 2 opponent Nebraska had 16. Both will be road games for the Bruins.

So, obstacles ahead are now a bit more mapped out for first-year UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster.

