The UCLA football social media team caused a stir Monday afternoon with a post declaring the program as “Transfer U.”

“No one has successfully utilized more transfers since 2020,” the graphic read, noting that UCLA has had 20 starters brought in through the transfer portal.

Bruins head coach Chip Kelly was not amused and said he did not sign off on the post.

“That was a mistake,” Kelly said before Wednesday’s practice. “That’s not what we’re about.

“We’re always going to build it just like we talked about in the preseason, with the high school kids and then you’re going to supplement it with the portal. I think the kids we bring in here play and that’s a credit to how we do that.”

Kelly added that he views the portal similar to free agency in the NFL and noted that only two starting quarterbacks in the Pac-12 Conference, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Stanford’s Tanner McKee, are still at the schools that originally recruited them.

In all, 22 players on UCLA’s roster are transfers from other Division I schools and two others are junior college transfers.

In the offseason, the Bruins brought in 13 transfers and lost 21 other players as transfers dating back to last November. Six of the transfers added are currently starters, with four on defense.

Kelly said the portal is “the reality” several schools will continue to face.

As for the post, Kelly said there’s no use going back and taking down the post.

“It’s already out there, so I don’t know what deleting it does,” Kelly said. “Do people go back and look at it afterward? I’m not in that (social media) world.”