Former Arkansas DE Nico Davillier announces transfer to UCLA

Former Arkansas edge rusher Nico Davillier announced Wednesday on social media that he is transferring to UCLA.
Davillier is the Bruins’ second defensive end added from the transfer portal along with Ka’eo Akana (Utah), who committed Tuesday.
In all, UCLA now has 11 transfers headed to Westwood, including two others who committed Wednesday.
The others are defensive backs Aaron Williams (Louisville), Bryon Threats (Central Florida), Key Lawrence (Mississippi), Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville), offensive linemen Eugene Brooks IV (Oklahoma), Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).
Davillier, a 6-foot-4, 271-pound lineman, visited UCLA from Dec. 13-14.
Davillier started six of 10 games for the Razorbacks and racked up 23 tackles and 13 quarterback pressures this past season. In all, he has 34 career tackles in 34 games over his first three seasons.
In high school, Davillier was rated a four-star recruit by Rivals and ranked the fourth-best prospect in his home state out of Maumelle (Ark.) Maumelle Senior in the 2022 class.