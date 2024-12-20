Former Cal assistant Burl Toler III joins UCLA staff as new WRs coach

Burl Toler III, who spent the past seven seasons at California, was announced Friday as UCLA’s new wide receivers coach.

Toler, a Berkeley native and Cal graduate, coached the Golden Bears’ receivers for six of those seasons. It was his second stint with the program after starting his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Cal from 2013 to 2015.

In addition to handling the receivers, Toler will be the Bruins’ pass game coordinator and recruiting coordinator. He will take over the position previously coached by Erik Frazier, who spent one season in Westwood.

“Watching Coach Toler’s receivers on the field, I liked how they approached every snap,” Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster said in a release announcing the move. “He not only knows the West Coast landscape and how to find the right players, but what it takes to have them produce day in and day out.”

In addition to receivers, Toler’s previous experience includes coaching Cal’s running backs in 2018. Previous stops also include Fresno State and UC Davis, where he coached the receivers in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

As a player, Toler was a former walk-on and suited up for the Bears from 2001 to 2004.

Toler is the fifth new assistant on staff heading into Foster’s second season at the helm. He joins new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri, offensive line coach Andy Kwon, secondary coach Demetrice Martin and safeties coach Gabe Lynn.

Scott White, a defensive analyst for the Bruins last season, was elevated to inside linebackers coach and associate head coach. Tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel added the title of assistant head coach.

The Bruins will also reportedly hire Fresno State assistant Jethro Franklin to coach the defensive line, replacing Tony Washington Jr. The program has yet to announce the hire.