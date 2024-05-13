Moore, a three-star prospect in the Rivals transfer portal rankings, made 21 tackles and deflected one pass attempt in nine games during his lone season in Berkeley.

The Bruins, who had three transfer defensive backs taking significant snaps in spring camp, picked up a commitment from former California nickelback Kaylin Moore.

UCLA continued to replenish its secondary through the transfer portal Monday morning.

The Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian product originally signed with Colorado in 2020 before transferring to Cal after the 2022 season.

For his career, Moore has 53 tackles, including two for a loss, over the past two seasons.

Moore was expected to be a contributor for the Golden Bears in 2024 but missed spring camp with an undisclosed injury. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder entered the portal April 26 and visited Westwood last Wednesday.

Moore joins a UCLA secondary that added transfers Bryan Addison (Oregon), Ramon Henderson (Notre Dame) and KJ Wallace II (Georgia Tech) in the winter.

Rising redshirt junior D.J. Justice handled significant snaps at nickel during the spring as the Bruins look to replace the strong production of Alex Johnson, who led the team and Pac-12 with five interceptions last season in his final year of eligibility.

Moore is expected to play cornerback for the Bruins.

UCLA also lost starting safety Kamari Ramsey and cornerback John Humphrey, who both transferred to USC.