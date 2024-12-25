Former Miami CB Robert Stafford unwraps Christmas Day commitment to UCLA

Former Miami cornerback Robert Stafford unwrapped a commitment to the Bruins on social media Wednesday, making him the eighth defensive back to reveal he is headed to Westwood.

UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin turns out to be the gift that keeps on giving, including on Christmas Day.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder joins a group of 16 transfer commitments that includes defensive backs Cole Martin (Arizona State), Aaron Williams (Louisville), Bryon Threats (Central Florida), Key Lawrence (Mississippi), Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State), Benjamin Perry (Louisville) and Scooter Jackson (Utah Tech).

After playing in one game and redshirting as a freshman, Stafford appeared in 12 games in 2024. Thirty of his 147 snaps came on defense and the rest were spread out on special teams — including 94 on kickoff coverage and 21 on punt returns.

Stafford, who made seven tackles and a pass break-up last season, also made visits to South Florida, Georgia Tech and Maryland before taking an official to Westwood on Dec. 20.

The Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie product was rated a four-star recruit by Rivals in the 2023 class. He was ranked 181st among all transfers nationally at the time of his commitment.

The rest of UCLA’s transfer class consists of linebacker Isaiah Chisom (Oregon State), defensive linemen Ka’eo Akana (Utah), Nico Davillier (Arkansas) and Ashton Sanders (Oklahoma), offensive linemen Eugene Brooks IV (Oklahoma), Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).