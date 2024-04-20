“Let’s get it Bruin Nation,” Bilodeau wrote in a social media post featuring a commitment graphic and three photos from his recent official visit to Westwood.

Tyler Bilodeau, who started all 32 games as a sophomore at Oregon State last season, committed Saturday to the UCLA men’s basketball program.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged career highs of 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 53.3% from the field for the Beavers in 2023-24. Bilodeau also shot 34.5% (30 of 87) on 3-point attempts.

In the Rivals’ transfer portal rankings, Bilodeau was rated a four-star transfer and slotted 87th nationally.

A native of Kennewick, Wash., Bilodeau adds to Bruins head coach Mick Cronin’s offseason facelift that has included transfer commitments from guard Skyy Clark (Louisville) and forwards Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State) and Kobe Johnson (USC).

The Bruins’ frontcourt additions continue to restock a group that lost Pac-12 defensive player of the year and all-conference first-team selection Adem Bona to the NBA draft after two seasons.

Others who transferred out this offseason include scholarship guards Jan Vide, Ilane Fibleuil and Will McClendon.