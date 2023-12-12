After losing nine players to the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, UCLA picked up its first incoming transfer Monday and it was publicly revealed Tuesday morning.

Linebacker/safety Marcus Ratcliffe, who has three years of remaining eligibility plus a redshirt year, chose the Bruins after leaving San Diego State following his freshman season. He revealed his commitment on his social media account.

“I loved all my conversations with coach (Chip) Kelly and I believe in his program," he told Bruin Blitz. "He told me I can come in and compete for a spot right away and I didn’t hesitate to commit.”

Ratcliffe made 11 starts for the Aztecs while rotating between the free and strong safety positions. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, he was the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 49 total stops to go with one interception and a pass break-up in the 2023 season.

Out of high school, he was a three-star recruit from San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic who had offers from the likes of Arizona, California and Colorado.

Ratcliffe is the first player to decide to transfer to Westwood after quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Carsen Ryan, receivers Kam Brown and Keegan Jones, safeties Kamari Ramsey and William Nimmo Jr., cornerback John Humphrey and offensive lineman Jake Wiley all publicly announced their intentions to transfer out.

Bruin Blitz also learned defensive back Kaleb Tuliau is in the portal as a graduate transfer.