Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill has died, according to an Instagram post from his family Tuesday.

He was 22.

In the post, signed by his father George, mother Tanisa and older sister Tatianna, the family said Hill went missing while in Costa Rica and “we have recently learned of his passing.”

“We realize that many will have questions but we are unable to share any details at this time,” the post read. “We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people. We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his.

“As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve.”

Hill appeared in 77 games over three seasons, averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds before leaving the UCLA program midway through the 2020-21 season. He later revealed anxiety and depression were the cause of his departure.

Hill was a four-year varsity basketball player at Corona Centennial High School and played for the Compton Magic AAU travel team.

Among the tributes on social media, Bruins junior guard Jaylen Clark shared a photo of their time together at Corona Centennial and wrote “imma miss your presence.”

Etop Udo-Ema, founder and CEO of the Compton Magic, shared a video Hill made wishing him a happy 50th birthday.

“I hope you know how much I love you and it hurts that I can’t tell U 1 more time,” Udo-Ema wrote on his Twitter account.