Published Jun 27, 2024
Former UCLA F/C Adem Bona selected in second round of NBA draft
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Former UCLA forward/center Adem Bona was selected 41st overall Thursday by the Philadelphia 76ers during the second round of the NBA draft.

Bona, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year last season, averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game and was named an all-conference first-team selection.

For his collegiate career, Bona averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while starting 65 of 66 career games over the past two seasons in Westwood. The Lagos, Nigeria native’s 115 career blocked shots ranks sixth in program history.

“We are all thrilled to see Adem selected, as he has worked very hard for this moment. The 76ers are getting a talented, hard-working and driven young man who will be an asset to their organization,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “All of us at UCLA loved being around Adem every day. He is a humble and caring person, and I truly believe he has only scratched the surface in terms of his basketball potential and development. We look forward to watching him thrive in Philadelphia, and we will be cheering for him every step of the way.”

Bona was the first UCLA player since Dan Gadzuric in 2001 to record back-to-back seasons with at least 50 blocks.

Bona is the 126th all-time NBA draft selection in UCLA history.

