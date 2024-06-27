Bona, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year last season, averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game and was named an all-conference first-team selection.

Former UCLA forward/center Adem Bona was selected 41st overall Thursday by the Philadelphia 76ers during the second round of the NBA draft.

with the 41st overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers select… ADEM BONA! pic.twitter.com/RLacwHoolJ

"I can't wait to get there to get to work... I'm so excited to be there." Adem Bona is exuberant after being selected 41st overall to the Sixers 😅 https://t.co/7kUoEcuSuv pic.twitter.com/iOwrN95DNB

𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐌 𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐀 ⏩ 𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐀 Congratulations to 𝐀𝐝𝐞𝐦 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐚, being selected No. 41 in the 2024 @NBADraft by the Philadelphia 76ers ( @sixers ). #NBABruins 🏀 pic.twitter.com/sHjSJruqSH

For his collegiate career, Bona averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while starting 65 of 66 career games over the past two seasons in Westwood. The Lagos, Nigeria native’s 115 career blocked shots ranks sixth in program history.

“We are all thrilled to see Adem selected, as he has worked very hard for this moment. The 76ers are getting a talented, hard-working and driven young man who will be an asset to their organization,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “All of us at UCLA loved being around Adem every day. He is a humble and caring person, and I truly believe he has only scratched the surface in terms of his basketball potential and development. We look forward to watching him thrive in Philadelphia, and we will be cheering for him every step of the way.”

Bona was the first UCLA player since Dan Gadzuric in 2001 to record back-to-back seasons with at least 50 blocks.

Bona is the 126th all-time NBA draft selection in UCLA history.