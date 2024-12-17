Former Utah DE Ka’eo Akana announces transfer commitment to UCLA

UCLA continued a whirlwind Tuesday navigating the transfer portal with the addition of former Utah edge rusher Ka’eo Akana, his father confirmed to Bruin Blitz.

Akana is the third transfer of the day to commit to the Bruins and the first defensive lineman to commit.

He joins a group of transfer commits that includes defensive backs Bryon Threats (Central Florida), Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville), offensive linemen Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).