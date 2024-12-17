Former Utah DE Ka’eo Akana announces transfer commitment to UCLA

UCLA continued a whirlwind Tuesday navigating the transfer portal with the addition of former Utah edge rusher Ka’eo Akana, his father confirmed to Bruin Blitz.
Akana is the third transfer of the day to commit to the Bruins and the first defensive lineman to commit.
He joins a group of transfer commits that includes defensive backs Bryon Threats (Central Florida), Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville), offensive linemen Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).
Ford and Threats were the first two transfers of the day to announce they were headed to Westwood.
After redshirting as a freshman in 2022, the Honolulu native appeared mostly on special teams in eight games over the past two seasons.
Out of high school, Akana was rated a three-star recruit and ranked 45th nationally at the position by Rivals in the 2022 class.
Akana, who has two years of eligibility remaining, joins a program that leaned heavily on one-year transfer rentals at edge rusher this past season.
The 6-foot-3, 233-pounder also took visits to Brigham Young and Hawaii before committing to UCLA.