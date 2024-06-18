Four 2026 recruits, two 2025 specialists land offers at UCLA camp
Six recruits, including a four-star Rivals250 defensive end in the 2026 class, came away with new offers Tuesday at UCLA’s prospect camp at the Wasserman Football Facility.
Four-star Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran standout Anthony Jones was the highest-rated recruit by Rivals to receive the news from the Bruins’ coaching staff, which evaluated players in the 2025 to 2028 classes — some of which already had UCLA offers.
Jones, though, was high on the Bruins’ priority list after he was among the first direct contacts from the coaches to 2026 recruits when it was permissible to do so over the weekend.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is nationally ranked the ninth-best defensive end — and No. 1 in California — in the class by Rivals.
Also on defense, 2026 Ventura (Calif.) three-star outside linebacker Tristan Phillips earned an offer after being recruited by the staff since March.
Phillips visited twice during spring camp in April and was invited to the prospect camp so the staff could do its own in-person evaluation.
On offense, three-star Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary’s receiver Kenneth Moore III and La Jolla (Calif.) Bishops quarterback Cash Herrera landed offers.
Meanwhile, Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon kicker Ashton Zamani and Houston (Texas) MacArthur long snapper Halakilangi Muagututi'a — both 2025 recruits — were offered after UCLA special teams coordinator Kodi Whitfield took the group through drills separately at nearby Drake Stadium.
Zamani said he sees himself as a kicker but is comfortable punting, as well. In spring camp, UCLA kickers were spotted doing both.
According to the photo provided to Bruin Blitz by Zamani, it is a preferred walk-on offer. At the moment, it is unclear whether that’s the same case for Muagututi'a.
Below are full comments from four of the recruits, including a video interview with Phillips:
