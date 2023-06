Owen Strebig, a four-star lineman in the 2025 class, is UCLA offensive line coach Tim Drevno’s latest target. A visit from Drevno to Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial earlier during the contact period left a good first impression.

That meeting led to Strebig’s unofficial visit Thursday to Westwood and he came away with a scholarship offer.

“I visited yesterday and after he let me know I had a scholarship to UCLA,” Strebig told Bruin Blitz early Friday morning.